BRIEF-GM Q1 Adj. EPS From Cont. Ops $1.43

April 26 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.77; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.43; QTRLY GAAP NET REVENUE $36.1 BILLION, DOWN 3.1 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.24, REVENUE VIEW $34.66 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.52 - $5.82; SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.30 - $6.60

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.32 —THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE RETAIL SALES OF 2.1 MILLION VEHICLES VERSUS 2.3 MILLION VEHICLES

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 CORE ADJUSTED. AUTOMOTIVE FREE CASH FLOW TO BE IN LINE WITH 2017 RESULTS

* DUE TO KOREA RESTRUCTURING PLAN, RECORDED PRE-TAX CHARGES OF $942 MILLION IN Q1, INCLUDING $464 MILLION IN NON-CASH ASSET IMPAIRMENTS

* GM KOREA EXPECTS TO REALIZE $400 MILLION - $500 MILLION IN ANNUAL COST REDUCTIONS THROUGH PLANT CLOSURE, LABOR & OTHER EFFICIENCIES

* DUE TO KOREA RESTRUCTURING PLAN, EXPECT TO INCUR ABOUT $0.1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL SEPARATION CHARGES IN Q2

* DUE TO KOREA RESTRUCTURING PLAN, EXPECT $0.8 BILLION IN CASH PAYMENTS RELATED TO EMPLOYEE SEPARATIONS, STATUTORY PENSION PAYMENTS PRIMARILY IN Q2

* KOREAN DEVELOPMENT BANK HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE $750 MILLION OF FUNDING FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS