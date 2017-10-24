BRIEF-GM Q3 non-GAAP adj. earnings per share $1.32

Oct 24 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $0.08; Q3 non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share $1.32; Q3 GAAP net revenue $33.6 billion, down 5.3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $32.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 worldwide retail vehicle sales of 2.32 million versus 2.39 million

* Q3 North America net income $2.07 billion versus $3.58 billion

* Q3 international operations net income $337 million versus $220 million

* Q3 GM Financial net income $310 million versus $193 million

* Project to be in the middle of 2017 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.00 - $6.50, based on YTD performance

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.19, revenue view $146.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For the full year, plans to return about $7 billion to shareholders in share buybacks and dividends

* For the full year, plans to return about $7 billion to shareholders in share buybacks and dividends

* Continues to project that FY 2017 financial results will generally be in-line with 2016 results