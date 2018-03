March 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GM REPORTS FEB. TOTAL U.S. VEHICLE DELIVERIES OF 220,905 UNITS, DOWN 6.9 PERCENT

* GM SAYS FEB. LIGHT VEHICLE SAAR WAS AN ESTIMATED 17.1 MILLION VERSUS 17.5 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text : (bit.ly/2F4VPR7) Further company coverage: