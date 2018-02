BRIEF-GM reports Qtrly Loss Per Share From Continuing Operations $3.65

Feb 6 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GM QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $3.65; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.65; QTRLY GAAP NET REVENUE $37.7 BILLION, DOWN 5.5 PERCENT

* GM Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.38, REVENUE VIEW $36.55 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GM SAYS Q4 NET LOSS INCLUDES NON-CASH CHARGE OF $7.3 BILLION RELATED TO REMEASUREMENT OF DTA DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* GM QTRLY WORLDWIDE RETAIL VEHICLE SALES OF 2.59 MILLION VERSUS 2.85 MILLION

* GM QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET INCOME $2.88 BILLION VERSUS $2.68 BILLION

* GM QTRLY INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS NET INCOME $416 MILLION VERSUS $223 MILLION

* GM QTRLY GM FINANCIAL NET INCOME $301 MILLION VERSUS $163 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: