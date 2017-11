Nov 30 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GM SAYS BASED ON CURRENT RATE OF CHANGE, EXPECT COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF AV AT SCALE IN “DENSE URBAN ENVIRONMENTS” IN 2019 - PRESENTATION

* GM SAYS CRUISE TEST VEHICLES FLEET WILL ACCUMULATE ABOUT 1 MILLION MILES PER MONTH BY EARLY 2018 ‍​

* GM SAYS BELIEVE REGULATIONS “WILL SUPPORT SAFE DEPLOYMENT” OF AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

* GM SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW TRUCK AND SUV ARCHITECTURE‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2jzQvHL) Further company coverage: