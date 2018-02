Feb 19 (Reuters) - GMO AD Partners Inc

* Says it and unit, GMO NIKKO Inc., form business and capital alliance with Dimage Share Inc. on Feb. 19

* Says they will mainly cooperate on internet advertisement related product and solution development as well as message sharing

* Says it will acquire 400 shares of Dimage Share Inc. and raise stake to 4.2 percent

* Payment date on Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/dkibvi

