Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gms Inc:

* GMS ANNOUNCES SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

CO IS NOT SELLING ANY SHARES IN THE OFFERING AND WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES BEING SOLD BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS