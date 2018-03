March 6 (Reuters) - GMS Inc:

* Q3 SALES ROSE 4.1 PERCENT TO $585.5 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40, REVENUE VIEW $602.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GMS - RECOGNIZED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $4.5 MILLION DURING QUARTER VERSUS INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $5.4 MILLION DURING 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2017 RELATED TO TCJA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: