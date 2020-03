BRIEF-GN Store Nord Ends Share Buyback Program

March 10 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord A/S:

* SAID ON MONDAY UNDER THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, INITIATED ON MAY 1, 2019 AND CONCLUDED ON MARCH 9, 2020, GN BOUGHT BACK SHARES FOR AN AMOUNT OF DKK 1,000 MILLION

* GN HOLDS AS TREASURY SHARES A TOTAL OF 13,516,881 SHARES OF NOMINALLY DKK 4, CORRESPONDING TO A TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 54,067,524 AND 9.5% OF THE TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL AND THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTENDS TO INITIATE A NEW DKK 1 BILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM SHORTLY AFTER THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOLLOWING RELEVANT AUTHORIZATIONS

