May 2 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord A/S:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT Q1 2018: DOUBLE DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH DRIVES STRONG EBITA MARGIN INCREASE. GN AUDIO UPGRADES ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE

* DELIVERED 10% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN Q1 2018.

* Q1 EBITA DKK 354 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: DKK 338 MILLION)

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 2.30 BILLION (REUTERS POLL: DKK 2.26 BILLION)

* CONFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)