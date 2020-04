BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q1 Preliminary Revenue Up At DKK 2.95 Bln, Withdraws 2020 Guidance

April 3 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord A/S:

* REG-GN STORE NORD ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY Q1 2020 REVENUE AND UPDATES 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19

* OUR PRELIMINARY REVENUE NUMBERS FOR Q1 2020 INDICATE TOTAL GN REVENUE OF DKK 2,950 MILLION COMPARED TO DKK 2,840 MILLION IN Q1 2019,

* IN GN HEARING, WE HAVE SEEN ACCELERATING IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON SALE OF HEARING AIDS, PARTICULARLY TOWARDS END OF QUARTER

* WE FIND IT APPROPRIATE THAT WE WITHDRAW OUR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* GN AUDIO, ON OTHER HAND, IS UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO SUPPORT WORLD IN GETTING THROUGH THIS CRISIS, AND THEREBY TO CONTINUE DELIVERING STRONG PERFORMANCE

* INTERIM REPORTING FOR Q1 2020 WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON APRIL 29, 2020

* IN Q1 2020, WE HAVE SEEN VERY STRONG DEMAND FOR HOME OFFICE PRODUCTS AS ENTERPRISES OF ALL SIZES, AND ACROSS VARIOUS INDUSTRIES, PREPARE THEIR EMPLOYEES FOR WORKING FROM HOME.

* TO PRESERVE A STRONG BALANCE SHEET, GN STORE NORD WILL POSTPONE SHARE BUYBACKS (PROGRAM INTENDED TO BE INITIATED FOLLOWING APPROVALS BY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MARCH 11, 2020), UNTIL WE HAVE BETTER VISIBILITY TO CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19

* INTERIM REPORTING FOR Q1 2020 WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON APRIL 29, 2020, AS PLANNED, WHERE WE WILL GIVE FURTHER UPDATES ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUR BUSINESSES

* GN HEARING: WE NOW EXPECT Q2 TO BE EVEN MORE SEVERELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* GN AUDIO EXPECTS CURRENT HIGH DEMAND TO CONTINUE INTO Q2 2020, AS COMPANIES ESTABLISH NEW WAYS OF WORKING

* PRELIM Q1 GN HEARING SHOWING ORGANIC GROWTH OF (15)% AND GN AUDIO SHOWING ORGANIC GROWTH OF 22

* GLOBAL UNCERTAINTIES ALLOW GN AUDIO VERY LIMITED VISIBILITY BEYOND Q2 ON BOTH SUPPLY AND DEMAND SIDE