BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q4 EBITA DKK ‍632​ Million, above estimates

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gn Store Nord:

* DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS – DELIVERED ON GUIDANCE

* Q4 EBITA DKK ‍632​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 618 MILLION)

* ‍BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO PAY OUT DKK 1.25 PER SHARE IN DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017, VERSUS DKK 1.15 IN 2016​

* Q4 REVENUE DKK 2.68 ‍​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 2.65 BILLION)

* ‍FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS CLOSELY LINKED TO ANNOUNCED FINANCIAL TARGETS SET OUT IN STRATEGY 2017 - 2019​

* ‍IN 2018, GN STORE NORD TARGETS A DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENT INCREASE IN EARNINGS PER SHARE​