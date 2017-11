Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gn Store Nord

* GN Store Nord A/S: interim report q3 2017: continued solid organic revenue growth drives strong ebita growth

* ‍7% organic revenue growth in Q3 2017​

* ‍EBITA increased 14% in Q3 2017​

* 2017 ‍financial guidance for GN hearing is unchanged​

* ‍GN Audio's organic growth guidance for 2017 is upgraded to "more than 7%" from "more than 6%"​