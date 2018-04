April 26 (Reuters) - GNA Axles Ltd:

* SAYS CO APPROVED PROPOSAL TO AVAIL TERM LOAN OF 700 MILLION RUPEES FROM BAJAJ FINANCE

* SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV'S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV'S AT KAPURTHALA