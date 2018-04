April 5 (Reuters) - GNC Holdings Inc:

* GENERAL NUTRITION CORPORATION ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ESTABLISH, DEVELOP PRESENCE IN AUSTRALIAN MARKET

* TO PARTNER WITH RAPID NUTRITION TO MARKET, SELL, GNC PRODUCTS THROUGH RETAIL OUTLET EXPANSION, OTHERS THROUGHOUT AUSTRALIA

* IN ADDITION, RAPID NUTRITION WILL BE ABLE TO DISTRIBUTE ITS OWNED BRANDS THROUGH THE GNC GLOBAL NETWORK