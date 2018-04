BRIEF-GNC Holdings Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.07

April 26 (Reuters) - GNC Holdings Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $607.5 MILLION VERSUS $654.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 0.5%

* COMPANY INTENDS TO CLOSE APPROXIMATELY 200 STORES IN 2018

* GNC HOLDINGS - EFFORTS TOWARD FAVORABLE LEASE RENEGOTIATIONS/RELOCATION OPPORTUNITIES ARE ONGOING; MAY IMPACT AMOUNT OF STORES CLOSINGS IN 2018

* GNC HOLDINGS -HOLDERS OF ABOUT 36% SHARES SUBMITTED PROXIES TO VOTE AT SPECIAL MEETING FOR HARBIN PHARMACEUTICAL DEAL; NECESSARY QUORUM NOT REACHED

* WILL RECONVENE ITS SPECIAL MEETING ON MAY 9, 2018 IN RELATION TO HARBIN PHARMACEUTICAL DEAL