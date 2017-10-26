FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GNC Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 10:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-GNC Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - GNC Holdings Inc

* GNC Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 revenue $609.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $620.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $620.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GNC Holdings - ‍Impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria are estimated to have resulted in a $0.02 reduction to adjusted EPS in quarter ended September 30, 2017.​

* GNC Holdings Inc - ‍Same store sales increased 1.3% in domestic company-owned stores in Q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
