BRIEF-Go-Ahead Group Welcomes UK Govt's Funding Package For Vital Bus Services

April 3 (Reuters) - Go-Ahead Group PLC:

* GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC - REGIONAL BUS FUNDING

* GO-AHEAD GROUP - WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT OF FUNDING PACKAGE TO BE PROVIDED BY UK GOVERNMENT TO ENABLE CONTINUATION OF VITAL BUS SERVICES ACROSS ENGLAND

* GO-AHEAD - BUS PASSENGER NUMBERS HAVE FALLEN BY AROUND 90%, THEREFORE THIS FINANCIAL SUPPORT IS CRUCIAL FOR PROVIDING ESSENTIAL SERVICES

* GO-AHEAD GROUP - BOARD AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE DECIDED TO TAKE A 20% REDUCTION IN FEES AND BASE SALARIES DURING THIS PERIOD