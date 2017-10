BRIEF-Go Life International ‍says no dividend issued for quarter ended Aug. 31

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Go Life International Ltd:

* GO LIFE INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017​

* GO LIFE INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍NO DIVIDENDS WERE AUTHORIZED OR PAID DURING PERIOD UNDER REVIEW​

* GO LIFE INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $438,169 VERSUS $343,723​ FOR PERIOD ENDED MAY 31 2017

* GO LIFE INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍QUARTERLY PRETAX PROFIT OF $119,304 VERSUS PRETAX PROFIT OF $110,109​ FOR PERIOD ENDED MAY 31 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)