May 3 (Reuters) - Go Life International Ltd:

* PROMOTER IS TO SELL 235 MILLION GO LIFE INTERNATIONAL SHARES, LISTED ON ALTX OF JOHANNESBURG STOCK EXCHANGE

* SALE REPRESENTING 26% IN GO LIFE INTERNATIONAL, TO SOUTH AFRICAN BASED CALIGRAPH PROPRIETARY LIMITED

* GO LIFE INTERNATIONAL - ON RECEIPT OF PAYMENT FROM CALIGRAPH, PROMOTER AGREED TO MAKE THESE FUNDS AVAILABLE ON A LOAN ACCOUNT TO CO FOR GROWTH OF GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)