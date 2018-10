Oct 2 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* GO THERAPEUTICS ENTERS INTO A LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE FOR NEW GLYCOTARGETING BISPECIFIC CANCER TREATMENT

* GO THERAPEUTICS SAYS ROCHE WILL PAY CO UPFRONT AND NEAR-TERM MILESTONES OF $9 MILLION

* GO THERAPEUTICS-WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UPTO $186 MILLION IN PAYMENTS WITH MID-SINGLE-DIGIT TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: