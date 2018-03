March 13 (Reuters) - Goals Soccer Centres Plc:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 122.7 PERCENT TO 8.2 MILLION STG

* SAYS FY SALES OF 33.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 33.5 MILLION STG IN 2016

* SAYS FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 9.2 PENCE