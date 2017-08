Aug 1 (Reuters) - GOCOMPARE.COM GROUP PLC:

* HY REVENUE GBP 75.8 MILLION VERSUS GBP 72.8 MLN‍​

* HY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX GBP 14.7 MILLION VERSUS GBP 14.5 MILLION

* HY AVERAGE REVENUE PER INTERACTION GBP 4.43 VERSUS GBP 4.31

* INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED OF 0.7 PENCE PER SHARE

* BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT ABOUT MEETING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)