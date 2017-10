Oct 3 (Reuters) - Gocompare.Com Group Plc:

* HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE A MINORITY STAKE IN SOUQALMAL.COM, LEADING DIGITAL COMPARISON BUSINESS IN MIDDLE EAST

* GOCOMPARE.COM GROUP PLC - ‍FOLLOWING INVESTMENT, GOCOMPARE WILL HAVE A SEAT ON BOARD OF SOUQALMAL.COM.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)