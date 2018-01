Jan 12 (Reuters) - Goconnect Ltd:

* GCN EXPECTS THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PROFIT IN 2018

* ‍GCN CONFIRMS THAT FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017, GCN WILL BE REPORTING NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF IN EXCESS OF $1.2 MILLION​