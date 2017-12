BRIEF-Godaddy Inc. Announces Proposed Sale Of Shares Of Common Stock

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Godaddy Inc:

* GODADDY INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SALE OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* GODADDY INC - SELLING STOCKHOLDERS ARE OFFERING 7.2 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* GODADDY INC - ANNOUNCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING TO SELL 7.3 MILLION SHARES OF ITS CLASS A COMMON

* GODADDY INC - ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO PAY TRANSACTION EXPENSES INCURRED IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING​

* GODADDY - SELLING STOCKHOLDERS IN OFFERING CONSIST OF ENTITIES AFFILIATED WITH TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER VENTURES, ONE OF GODADDY'S EXECUTIVE OFFICERS