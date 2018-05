BRIEF-GoDaddy Reports Qtrly Total Bookings Of $783.1 Mln, Up 25.3 Pct Year Over Year

May 8 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc:

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $640 MILLION TO $645 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $633.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $622.4 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.62 BILLION TO $2.64 BILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS OF $783.1 MILLION, UP 25.3% YEAR OVER YEAR

* QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (ARPU) OF $138, UP 5.8% YEAR OVER YEAR

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $635.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GODADDY OF $0.02 PER SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.60 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, GODADDY IS RAISING ITS UNLEVERED FREE CASH OUTLOOK TO $615 MILLION TO $625 MILLION

* GODADDY EXPECTS FULL YEAR CASH INTEREST PAYMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $90 MILLION TO $95 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BETSY RAFAEL WILL BE JOINING COMPANY AS CHIEF TRANSFORMATION OFFICER

* BETSY RAFAEL WILL BE JOINING COMPANY AS CHIEF TRANSFORMATION OFFICER

* RAFAEL WILL RESIGN FROM GODADDY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS