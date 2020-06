June 8 (Reuters) - Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd:

* IN Q1FY21, EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 60%-90% PRODUCTION IN DIFFERENT PRODUCTS DEPENDING ON DEMAND SCENARIO

* EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN OPERATIONS AT NORMAL LEVEL FOR REST OF YEAR

* DOES NOT FORESEE MAJOR IMPACT ON OPERATIONS, EXCEPT IMPACT ON BUSINESS DURING Q1 DUE TO LOCKDOWN

* Q1 PROFITABILITY TO BE AFFECTED DUE TO LOWER PRODUCTION AND SALES AMID LOCKDOWN