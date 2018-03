BRIEF-Godewind Immobilien says IPO attracting strong investor interest

March 26 (Reuters) - Godewind Immobilien Ag:

* SAYS ‍ANNOUNCED ITS PLANS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (“IPO”) ON REGULATED MARKET (PRIME STANDARD) OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE ON MARCH 09, 2018​

* SAYS ‍IPO HAS ATTRACTED STRONG INVESTOR INTEREST SINCE BOOKS OPENED ON MARCH 12, 2018​

* SAYS ‍NOW TARGETS TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR375MN IN ITS IPO BY SELLING 93,7500,00 OF 112,500,000 OFFERED NEWLY ISSUED SHARES FROM A CAPITAL INCREASE AT OFFER PRICE OF EUR4.00 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)