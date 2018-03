BRIEF-Godewind IPO Fetches Gross Proceeds Of 375 Mln Euros

March 28 (Reuters) - Godewind Immobilien AG:

* SAYS RAISES GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR375MN IN IPO

* SAYS RAISES GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR375MN VIA SELLING 93,750,000 NEWLY ISSUED SHARES FROM A CAPITAL INCREASE AT AN OFFER PRICE OF EUR4.00 PER SHARE.​

* ‍IN ADDITION TO IPO PROCEEDS, COMPANY MAY USE ADDITIONAL OR EXISTING DEBT FINANCING AS WELL AS ISSUE FURTHER SHARES AS CONSIDERATION FOR SUCH POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS IN FUTURE.​

* SAYS HAS ALREADY IDENTIFIED A NUMBER OF PROMISING OFF-MARKET ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES WITH A TOTAL ESTIMATED VALUE OF EUR3.7BN​

* ‍GODEWIND’S SHARES ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN TRADING ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 ON REGULATED MARKET​

* ‍CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS.​