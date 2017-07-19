BRIEF-Godrej Agrovet files for IPO‍​

July 19 (Reuters) - Godrej Agrovet Ltd :

* Godrej Agrovet Ltd files for IPO‍​

* IPO‍​ includes fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to INR 3 billion

* Says IPO includes offer for sale of equity shares by Godrej Industries Limited aggregating up to INR 3 billion

* Received an ‘in-principle’ approval from BSE and NSE for the listing of the equity shares

* IPO includes offer for sale of up to 12.3 million equity shares by V-Sciences Investments PTE Ltd

* Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities India are book running lead managers to IPO Source text: bit.ly/2u8b0Qo Further company coverage: