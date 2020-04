BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products Sees Consol Sales Declining Around Low Double Digits In Rupee Terms For Q4

April 9 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd:

* QUARTERLY UPDATE 4Q FY20

* THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT ISSUES WITH MANUFACTURING, TRANSPORTATION AND DISTRIBUTION OF ESSENTIAL ITEMS IN LATER PART OF MARCH

* “WE WILL REPORT AROUND HIGH TEENS REVENUE DECLINE IN QUARTER”

* EVENTUAL LOCKDOWN IN MANY GEOGRAPHIES OF OUR OPERATIONS RESULTED IN “VIRTUALLY NO SALES” IN LATER PART OF MARCH

* INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS EXPECTED TO RECORD AROUND MID SINGLE DIGIT SALES DECLINE IN INR TERMS

* SEES CONSOLIDATED SALES DECLINING AROUND LOW DOUBLE DIGIT IN RUPEE TERMS FOR QUARTER