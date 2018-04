BRIEF-goeasy David Ingram To Transition To Executive Chair, Effective 2019

April 2 (Reuters) - goeasy Ltd:

* DAVID INGRAM TO TRANSITION TO EXECUTIVE CHAIR, EFFECTIVE 2019

* GOEASY LTD. ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION TO SUSTAIN ITS STRONG GROWTH AND SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE

* JASON MULLINS TO ASSUME ROLE OF PRESIDENT AND COO IMMEDIATELY, THEN CEO EFFECTIVE 2019

* MULLINS WILL SUCCEED INGRAM AS PRESIDENT AND CEO IN JANUARY 2019

* ‍ DON JOHNSON, COMPANY’S CHAIRMAN WILL MOVE INTO ROLE OF CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR ON BOARD​

* PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS ELECTED TO LEAVE COMPANY​

* GOERTZ WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE TRANSITION ASSISTANCE FOR UP TO NEXT SIX MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: