May 1 (Reuters) - goeasy Ltd:

* GOEASY LTD REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS $114.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 21.8%

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.76, REVENUE VIEW C$110.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EASYHOME SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3.6 PERCENT