April 12 (Reuters) - Gofore Oyj:

* 31 MARCH 2018: GROWTH CONTINUED

* MARCH NET SALES FOR PERIOD WERE EUR 4.2 MILLION (2017: EUR 3.3 MILLION)

* NET SALES FOR Q1 OF 2018 WERE EUR 12.2 MILLION. (2017: EUR 8.7 MILLION).