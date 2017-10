Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc

* Gogo Inc announces pricing of $100 million senior secured notes offering

* Gogo Inc - Pricing of previously announced private offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of additional 12.5% senior secured notes due 2022​

* Gogo - Additional notes will be issued price equal to 113% of face value plus accrued interest from July 1 to closing date​