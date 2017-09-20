FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gogo Inc announces launch of $100 mln senior secured notes offering
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2017 / 11:53 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Gogo Inc announces launch of $100 mln senior secured notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc

* Gogo Inc announces launch of $100 million senior secured notes offering

* Gogo Inc - ‍announced commencement of a private offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of additional 12.500% senior secured notes due 2022​

* Gogo Inc - intends to use net proceeds from sale of additional notes to accelerate commercial rollout of Gogo’s next-generation global satellite solution, 2Ku

* Gogo Inc - ‍ additional notes and previously issued notes will be treated as same series for all purposes under indenture and collateral agreements​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.