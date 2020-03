March 13 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc:

* GOGO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $221.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $207.2 MILLION

* NOT PROVIDING 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE IN THIS RELEASE

* QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCK PER SHARE $0.28

* CLOSELY TRACKING IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL TRAVEL AND ITS AIRLINE PARTNERS SPECIFICALLY

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.49 — REFINITIV IBES DATA