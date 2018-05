May 4 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc:

* GOGO ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $232 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $221.5 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* GOGO - FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MILLION TO $170 MILLION AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MILLION TO $130 MILLION

* GOGO SAYS IS WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA, AIRBORNE CASH CAPEX AS WELL AS FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $887.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S