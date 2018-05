May 10 (Reuters) - GoGold Resources Inc:

* GOGOLD REPORTS RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018

* GOGOLD RESOURCES INC - QTRLY REVENUE $5.4 MILLION VERSUS $4.3 MILLION

* GOGOLD RESOURCES INC - QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* GOGOLD RESOURCES INC - PRODUCTION OF 417,191 SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)