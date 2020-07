July 8 (Reuters) -

* GOHEALTH, INC SEES IPO OF 39.5 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $18 AND $20 PER SHARE – SEC FILING

* GOHEALTH, INC - HAVE APPLIED TO LIST CLASS A COMMON STOCK ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “GOCO.”

* GOHEALTH, INC - ADDS LOOP CAPITAL MARKETS TO ITS LIST OF UNDERWRITERS TO IPO Source: (bit.ly/2VWnJF4)