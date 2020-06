June 19 (Reuters) -

* GOHEALTH INC SAYS WILL HAVE TWO CLASSES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING AFTER IPO: CLASS A COMMON STOCK AND CLASS B COMMON STOCK

* GOHEALTH - NET REVENUE GREW BY 104.1% TO $141.0 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* GOHEALTH - NET REVENUE GREW BY 138.5% TO $539.5 MILLION FOR THE PRO FORMA FISCAL YEAR 2019 Source text(bit.ly/37IwiIb)