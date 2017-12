Dec 14 (Reuters) - GOING PUBLIC MEDIA AG:

* 9-MONTH SALES AT APPROX. EUR 2.42 MILLION, APPROX. 18% BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR

* 9-MONTH EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES AT EUR -79 THOUSAND VERSUS EUR +15 THOUSAND YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EARNINGS AFTER TAXES AT -86,000 EUROS VERSUS +13,000 EUROS YEAR AGO

* DUE TO POSITIVE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN Q4, EXPECTS BALANCED ANNUAL RESULT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)