Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gokurakuyu Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to launch a directly-operated branch store in Shanghai, China, and to start business in second half of 2018

* Co’s unit plans to set up a spa inn management firm worth 10 million yuan (170 million yen) with local partner in Shanghai, in Jan. 2018, owning 70 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zFwR9j

