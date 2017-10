Oct 13 (Reuters) - Gokurakuyu Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co plans to open new bath facilities store in Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China and new store will start operation in 2019

* Says co’s Shanghai-based unit will set up new unit in Suzhou City in November

* Says new unit will be capitalized at 40 million yuan (about 684 million yen) and be mainly engaged in operation and management of bath facilities

