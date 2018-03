BRIEF-Gol Announces Preliminary Outlook And Investor Guidance For 2019

March 7 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa :

* GOL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY OUTLOOK AND INVESTOR GUIDANCE FOR 2019

* SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 AVERAGE LOAD FACTOR 79% TO 81%

* SEES 2019 PRELIMINARY TOTAL NET REVENUES ABOUT R$12 BILLION

* ‍ SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 EARNINGS PER ADS FULLY DILUTED $1.00 TO $1.50

* SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT R$600 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ABOUT R$600 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW BRL 11.29 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ASKS, SYSTEM UP 1% TO 3%

* SEES PRELIMINARY 2019 NON-FUEL CASK ABOUT R$0.15

* SEES 2018 NON-FUEL CASK ABOUT R$0.15

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER ADS $0.75 TO $0.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: