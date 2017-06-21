FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Golar LNG, Delfin Midstream to jointly develop Delfin LNG project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
June 21, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Golar LNG, Delfin Midstream to jointly develop Delfin LNG project in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Golar Lng Ltd

* Golar lng and delfin midstream sign agreement to jointly develop the delfin lng project in the us gulf of mexico

* Golar lng ltd - joint development agreement will facilitate financing, marketing, construction, development and operation of delfin lng

* Says it is expected that fid on delfin project will take place in 2018 with first lng to be delivered in 2021/22

* Golar lng ltd - expects that fid on delfin project will take place in 2018 with first lng to be delivered in 2021/22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

