BRIEF-Golar LNG Enters Into A Preliminary Agreement And Exchanges Heads Of Terms For An FLNG Vessel

April 19 (Reuters) - Golar LNG Ltd:

* GOLAR LNG ENTERS INTO A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT AND EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS FOR AN FLNG VESSEL FOR PHASE 1A OF THE GREATER TORTUE / AHMEYIM PROJECT, WEST AFRICA

* GOLAR LNG - PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS

* GOLAR LNG - PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL

* GOLAR LNG LTD - IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY

* GOLAR LNG - PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS