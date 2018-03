March 19 (Reuters) - Golar Lng Ltd:

* GOLAR LNG LIMITED & GOLAR LNG PARTNERS L.P. ANNOUNCE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES

* GOLAR LNG LTD - GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG

* GOLAR LNG LTD - WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: