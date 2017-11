Nov 30 (Reuters) - Golar Lng Ltd:

* INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

* GOLAR LNG LTD SAYS TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES IN JUL-SEPT QUARTER $32.4 MILLION VERSUS $28.4 MILLION IN APR-JUN QUARTER

* GOLAR LNG LTD - ‍GOLAR REPORTS TODAY 3Q 2017 OPERATING LOSS OF $22.9 MILLION AS COMPARED TO 2Q 2017 LOSS OF $24.0 MILLION​

* GOLAR LNG LTD - QTRLY NET LOSS OF $43.9 MILLION VERSUS $73.8 MILLION IN APR-JUN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: